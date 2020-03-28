Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 5,048 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 433.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,389,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in BlackRock by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $434.34 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $582.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.08.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

