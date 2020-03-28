Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 30,176 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 249.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.