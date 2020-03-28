Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 27,575 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 192.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth $61,703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,494,000 after buying an additional 661,676 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $43,293,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,299,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,328,000 after buying an additional 576,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PTC by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,658,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,122,000 after buying an additional 456,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,493.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $256,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.