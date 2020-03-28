Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Strategic Education worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 673,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,982,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,866,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,141,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,444,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $126.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. Strategic Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.25 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $211,928.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $4,720,933.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,861 shares of company stock worth $10,741,571. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

