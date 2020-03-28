Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 463.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,290 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of SLM worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $22,141,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of SLM by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,663,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,234,000 after buying an additional 1,678,573 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after buying an additional 1,654,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,914,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,256,000 after buying an additional 1,415,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLM shares. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

SLM stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. SLM Corp has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

