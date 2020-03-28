Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $84,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 35,754 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,570,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,127,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

MAXR opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $665.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

