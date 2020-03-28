Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,818 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Spectrum Brands worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

SPB stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser purchased 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $499,711.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.