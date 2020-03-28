Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tenet Healthcare worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 195,206 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,189,000 after buying an additional 162,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,318,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,132,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,840,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 19,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $303,483.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,605.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.28. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

