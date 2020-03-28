Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 13,792.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,989 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Vermilion Energy worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “underperform overweight” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

NYSE VET opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $453.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $294.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.02%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 633.33%.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

