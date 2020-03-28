Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9,907.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,302 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wedgewood Partners Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 200,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,516 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CDW by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,044,000 after acquiring an additional 37,324 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $2,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

