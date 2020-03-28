Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 6,425.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after buying an additional 61,259 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 390,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY opened at $17.20 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 5,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.