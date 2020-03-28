Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,814,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Visteon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after buying an additional 41,275 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.86 per share, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VC opened at $52.02 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.77.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VC. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.79.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

