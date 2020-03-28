Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 31,075 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 190.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. State Street Corp raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,558 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,935,000 after acquiring an additional 80,940 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,505,000 after acquiring an additional 155,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,362,000 after acquiring an additional 250,131 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,110,000 after acquiring an additional 51,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $51.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

