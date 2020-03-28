Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 151,201 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 506.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 151,201 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,766,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,621,000 after buying an additional 2,747,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,444,000 after buying an additional 2,808,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,351,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,227,000 after buying an additional 1,483,346 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,930,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,679,000 after buying an additional 1,296,170 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,918,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,492,000 after buying an additional 59,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE IVZ opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.23%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

