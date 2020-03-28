Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Science Applications International worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of SAIC opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Science Applications International Corp has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $96.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

