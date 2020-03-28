Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 165.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,464 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.28% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AERI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 159.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 726,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 266,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 118,596 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 47,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

AERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 285.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

