Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 579.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 668.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,109 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 43.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. Ingevity Corp has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $116.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.34.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 48.02%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.13 per share, with a total value of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,603 shares in the company, valued at $923,889.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.12 per share, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,818 shares of company stock worth $1,111,255. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGVT. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity from to in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.