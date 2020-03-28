Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 86,003 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 554.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,003 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Consumer Edge upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.10.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $45.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

