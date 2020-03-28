Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 70,206 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 320.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,206 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMIH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NMI stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.53. NMI Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NMIH. B. Riley decreased their target price on NMI from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NMI from to in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

In other NMI news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $826,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.