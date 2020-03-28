Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 44,566 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 127.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,566 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of Atkore International Group worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $20.85 on Friday. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The business had revenue of $447.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Atkore International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

