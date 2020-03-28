Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 35,051 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 559.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,051 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of FirstCash worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth $48,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstCash alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

FirstCash stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.31.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.