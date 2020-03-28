Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 26,413 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 896.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,413 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of MKS Instruments worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.44. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.20.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.89.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

