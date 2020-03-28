Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 17,638 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 429.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,077,000 after purchasing an additional 391,921 shares during the period. SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,788,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $88.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UHS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.42.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

