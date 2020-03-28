Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 14,944 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 105.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 459.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Post by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Post by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

POST opened at $76.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average of $103.20. Post Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

