Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 14,247 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 1,395.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $160.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.87 and its 200-day moving average is $209.97. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.