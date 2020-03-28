Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 129,307 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 1,127.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,307 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SC opened at $14.87 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 62.53 and a quick ratio of 62.53.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

