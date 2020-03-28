Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 11,529 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 41,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 59,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical Inc has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

