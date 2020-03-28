CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Insider Acquires A$49,694.05 in Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) insider Megan Clark purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$283.97 ($201.39) per share, with a total value of A$49,694.05 ($35,244.01).

Shares of ASX:CSL opened at A$279.12 ($197.96) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.27. CSL Limited has a 12 month low of A$189.14 ($134.14) and a 12 month high of A$342.75 ($243.09). The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$311.39 and a 200 day moving average price of A$279.49. The company has a market cap of $126.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $1.416 dividend. This is an increase from CSL’s previous Interim dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. CSL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

