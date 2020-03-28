Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $2,685,141.90 in Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 57,510 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,685,141.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, George Kurtz sold 43,830 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,195,444.70.

On Monday, March 9th, George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $3,030,931.26.

On Monday, February 10th, George Kurtz sold 138,820 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $8,708,178.60.

On Thursday, January 16th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $146,546.88.

On Monday, January 13th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $139,468.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, George Kurtz sold 141,164 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $7,944,709.92.

On Monday, January 6th, George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $125,404.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $58.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.78. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $4,713,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

