Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It focused on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Crispr Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.50 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of CRSP opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 2.74. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,533,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

