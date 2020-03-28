Credits (CS) Market Cap Tops $4.34 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, LBank and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $131,329.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034816 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,992 tokens. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Mercatox, LBank, IDEX, Tidex, CoinBene, WazirX, COSS and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

