Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Stock Position Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 386.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,686,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 339,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 25,161.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 147,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after acquiring an additional 218,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CS. Societe Generale raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.