Credit Suisse AG Acquires 759 Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ESGR shares. ValuEngine lowered Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $145.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.71. Enstar Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $94.58 and a fifty-two week high of $213.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.99 and a 200-day moving average of $193.01.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $380.57 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 36.46%.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.