Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BREW has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Craft Brew Alliance has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.58.

Shares of BREW opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.30). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

