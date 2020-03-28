CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on CorMedix from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CorMedix by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CorMedix by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,865 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix during the third quarter worth $302,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

