CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.44.

COR stock opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $123.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.07.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.69%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $170,371.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $247,477.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,325.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,407 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.