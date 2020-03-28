Contrasting Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Cabot Microelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $1.67 million 4.80 -$67.36 million N/A N/A Cabot Microelectronics $1.04 billion 3.02 $39.22 million $6.72 15.93

Cabot Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Summit Wireless Technologies and Cabot Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cabot Microelectronics 1 3 3 0 2.29

Summit Wireless Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 900.00%. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus price target of $145.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.45%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than Cabot Microelectronics.

Risk and Volatility

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Microelectronics has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Cabot Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -723.53% -650.40% -287.91% Cabot Microelectronics 5.85% 19.66% 8.66%

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems. The company has a strategic partnership with THX Ltd. to develop wireless sound technology for gaming, Esports, and home entertainment. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.