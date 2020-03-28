Contrasting Oportun Financial (OPRT) & Its Rivals

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ: OPRT) is one of 40 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oportun Financial to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oportun Financial and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $600.10 million $61.60 million 10.27 Oportun Financial Competitors $5.16 billion $789.92 million 7.79

Oportun Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial. Oportun Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial Competitors -0.67% -2,239.31% 2.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oportun Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83 Oportun Financial Competitors 360 1106 1142 68 2.34

Oportun Financial currently has a consensus price target of $21.92, indicating a potential upside of 90.58%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 91.13%. Given Oportun Financial’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Oportun Financial rivals beat Oportun Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

