Contrasting Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) and BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH)

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) and BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and BIO-TECHNE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology $4.36 million 46.39 -$94.43 million ($2.81) -1.95 BIO-TECHNE $714.01 million 9.90 $96.07 million $3.80 48.52

BIO-TECHNE has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone Oncology. Gritstone Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-TECHNE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and BIO-TECHNE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology -2,163.41% -62.40% -47.41% BIO-TECHNE 26.20% 12.45% 7.80%

Volatility and Risk

Gritstone Oncology has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-TECHNE has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gritstone Oncology and BIO-TECHNE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 BIO-TECHNE 0 3 5 0 2.63

Gritstone Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 210.79%. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus price target of $230.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.74%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than BIO-TECHNE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BIO-TECHNE beats Gritstone Oncology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, such as cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment offers Biologics tools for researchers to interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Western blot, an assay for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment provides blood chemistry and gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. Bio-Techne Corporation has a strategic cooperation agreement with Micropoint Bioscience. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. It has strategic partnership with NanoString Technologies. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

