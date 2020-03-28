Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of .

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.48.

Continental Resources stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.16. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William B. Berry purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $951,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart purchased 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $282,366.00. Insiders have acquired 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

