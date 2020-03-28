Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CON. Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €106.64 ($124.00).

ETR CON opened at €64.70 ($75.23) on Thursday. Continental has a 12 month low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a 12 month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is €89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €110.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

