Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) shares rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.85, approximately 5,753,742 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,457,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 818,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,106,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,533,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,714,000 after buying an additional 151,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.