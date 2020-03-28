Comparing FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) & Brookline Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRKL)

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 21.94% N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp 23.24% 9.56% 1.14%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FFW and Brookline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookline Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Brookline Bancorp has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.38%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than FFW.

Risk and Volatility

FFW has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FFW and Brookline Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $19.80 million 2.21 $4.34 million N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp $377.42 million 2.30 $87.72 million $1.10 9.91

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFW.

Dividends

FFW pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Brookline Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats FFW on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFW

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; financing for construction and development projects; home equity and other consumer loans; and commercial loans and leases to small and midsized businesses. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2018, the Company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

