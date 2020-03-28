Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $458,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 87,055 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $455,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,730 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,121,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,873 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

