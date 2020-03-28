Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Up 6.6%

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.34 and last traded at $63.82, 9,053,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 5,797,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,042,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,029,275.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,607 shares of company stock worth $19,590,445 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,929 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,188,000 after acquiring an additional 789,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

