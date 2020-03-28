Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CCH has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,940 ($38.67) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Coca Cola HBC to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 2,620 ($34.46) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,687.22 ($35.35).

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 1,628 ($21.42) on Friday. Coca Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,367.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,517.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,853 ($37.53) per share, for a total transaction of £3,851.55 ($5,066.50). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 564 shares of company stock worth $1,193,820.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

