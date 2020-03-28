CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CNOOC from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of CNOOC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CNOOC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNOOC from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNOOC from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNOOC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.50.

CEO opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.14. CNOOC has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $193.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $5.804 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in CNOOC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in CNOOC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CNOOC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in CNOOC by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CNOOC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

