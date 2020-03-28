CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 300 ($3.95).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

LON CLI opened at GBX 194.80 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50. The firm has a market cap of $677.09 million and a PE ratio of 5.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 241.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 261.72. CLS has a 52 week low of GBX 153 ($2.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 322.50 ($4.24).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.88%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Sten A. Mortstedt purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £477,000 ($627,466.46). Also, insider Fredrik Widlund sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64), for a total transaction of £349,020 ($459,116.02). Insiders have acquired a total of 495,635 shares of company stock worth $79,387,928 in the last 90 days.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

