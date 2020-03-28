Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CLZNF stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

