City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of City Pub Group (LON:CPC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of City Pub Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

CPC opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.87) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 187.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. City Pub Group has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 240 ($3.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 million and a P/E ratio of 25.58.

In other news, insider Alexander Derrick sold 15,000 shares of City Pub Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50), for a total transaction of £28,500 ($37,490.13).

City Pub Group Company Profile

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs in London and southern England. The company's pub estate comprises 39 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold, managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

